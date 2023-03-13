Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM IST
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight has been diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to a medical emergency.
IndiGo flight 6E-1736, which was flying from Delhi to Doha, had to be diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to a medical emergency onboard, according to a statement by the airline on March 13. However, the passenger in question was declared dead by the airport medical team upon arrival.
