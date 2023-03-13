Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan

Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight has been diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to a medical emergency.

IndiGo flight 6E-1736, which was flying from Delhi to Doha, had to be diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to a medical emergency onboard, according to a statement by the airline on March 13. However, the passenger in question was declared dead by the airport medical team upon arrival.

Also Read: IndiGo's Delhi-Kolkata flight gets smoke warning, pilots call 'Mayday'

The airline is currently making arrangements to transfer the other passengers of the flight in coordination with relevant authorities. In a statement, IndiGo expressed its condolences and said, "We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones."

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
