Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight has been diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to a medical emergency.
IndiGo flight 6E-1736, which was flying from Delhi to Doha, had to be diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to a medical emergency onboard, according to a statement by the airline on March 13. However, the passenger in question was declared dead by the airport medical team upon arrival.
The airline is currently making arrangements to transfer the other passengers of the flight in coordination with relevant authorities. In a statement, IndiGo expressed its condolences and said, "We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones."
(With PTI inputs)
