Delhi: Four-storey under-construction building collapse in Azad market, 4 injured

Four people were injured on Friday morning when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market, officials said.
According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.
"Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it," he added.
The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said.
"Rescue operation on. As per information, around 6-7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital," said Ravinder Singh, Delhi Fire Service.
"NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through a live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow line," he added.
"No casualties reported till now, several persons injured in Azad market building collapse," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North District.
"Prima facie, the under-construction four-storey building collapsed due to overweight," the DCP said.
