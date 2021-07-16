The manufacturing the regional commuter and transit trains for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor for RRTS Phase 1 has been started by the French company Alstom .

In a release issued by the company today, it said that these RRTS trains are 100% indigenously manufactured, with over 80% localisation and are being manufactured in Alstom’s factory in Savli (Gujarat). This facility will produce the bogies, car bodies and undertake train testing. The propulsion systems and electricals are being manufactured at the company’s factory in Maneja (Gujarat).

As per the contract, Alstom will deliver 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intracity mass transit trainsets of three cars each.

The first look of the train for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was unveiled in September 2020. Inspired by Delhi’s iconic monument, The Lotus Temple, the fresh, modern and advanced look of the new trains resonate a unique amalgamation of sustainability and India’s rich heritage. These energy efficient semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains will incorporate latest tech features to provide a superior passenger experience, to all commuters, including the specially-abled.

These trains have been developed with the vision to transform the future of regional commute for passengers in India.

The RRTS corridors will operate the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. Right ergonomics, safety, low life cycle costs and high recyclability also contribute towards making these trains an attractive sustainable choice to promote public transport thereby reducing traffic congestion and air pollution significantly.

This line will be the first in India to adopt the European Train Control System (ETCS) hybrid Level 2 signalling system, which is the core signalling and train control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System

