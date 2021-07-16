Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Manufacturing of high-speed rail trainsets begins in Gujarat

In a release issued by the company today, it said that these RRTS trains are 100% indigenously manufactured, with over 80% localisation and are being manufactured in Alstom’s factory in Savli (Gujarat). This facility will produce the bogies, car bodies and undertake train testing. The propulsion systems and electricals are being manufactured at the company’s factory in Maneja (Gujarat).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}