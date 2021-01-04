The National Capital Region Transport Corporation(NCRTC) will use indigenously designed ballastless tracks for the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a technology that supports high-speed trains.

The tracks will be laid with unique balllastless tracks suitable for high-speed design of 180kmph. A ballastless track technology capable of supporting such high speed is not currently available in the country. The tracks will support high-performance and will require low maintenance thus reducing the life-cycle cost.

"The construction of the track slab factory for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has started in Shatabdi Nagar casting yard recently and will be completed within the next six months," according to a statement by NCRTC.

"The factory will start production of track slabs to meet the target of operationalizing 17km long priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai by 2023 and full corridor by 2025," it further added.

NCRTC has indigenized this ballastless track technology being used in the RRTS corridor and the foundation work of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor also commenced inside Meerut city recently.

The rolling stock is being manufactured indigenously in Bombardier India’s Savli plant in Gujarat.

"One of the key technological features of India's first RRTS is its ballastless track. These unique ballastless tracks suitable for 180kmph speed is being used for the first time in India and will require low maintenance. It will be manufactured indigenously in a unit, currently being constructed in Meerut," said Puneet Vats, CPRO, NCRTC.

"The civil construction has been going at a rapid pace on the corridor. Civil construction of all four stations of the priority section - Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai has already been in progress and now the civil construction of Duhai depot has also commenced," he added.

India’s first RRTS corridor is being implemented between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, Duhai and Modi Nagar. The 82km long corridor will connect Meerut to Delhi in less than an hour.

The formation of viaduct has gained momentum at the priority section where six launching gantries are working round the clock and another two will be made operational soon taking total number of gantries to eight. All system and sub-system contracts have already been awarded and are under implementation.

One coach in every RRTS train will be reserved for women passengers. Given the high-speed train operations, all RRTS stations will have platform screen doors (PSDs) for the safety of the passengers.

*With inputs from PTI





