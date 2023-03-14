The Delhi-Gurgaon road on Tuesday witnessed heavy traffic jams as the authorities decided to close one carriageway and created a diversion for construction on the Dwarka Expressway. This came after a traffic advisory by the police on Monday about the diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that they have received multiple calls on their helpline about the traffic issues in the area. Several commuters took to social media platforms to express their frustration over the traffic situation with one user even saying that the 30-minute Gurugram journey is taking 3 hours.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on the Bharat Mala Project, which includes the construction of the Dwarka Expressway starting from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on National Highway (NH)-48, the traffic advisory said.

This project will entail building two underpasses and an elevated section on NH-48. To facilitate this construction, both carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed.

Routes Delhi Police suggested:

As stated in the police advisory, traffic flow in the vicinity of Shiv Murti intersection will be redirected from the main highway towards newly constructed slip roads. It also suggested that individuals commuting to or from Gurugram or Jaipur may opt to use the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

Meanwhile, those heading towards Dwarka, Kapashera, and Najafgarh may take the Palam Road from the Gurgaon Road flyover. Furthermore, the advisory recommended that commuters traveling from Gurugram, Kapashera, and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar should take the Dwarka Flyover Road No 201.

(With inputs from PTI)