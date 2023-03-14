Delhi-Gurgaon road witness traffic snarls. Police suggests alternative routes- Details1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
- This came after a traffic advisory by the police on Monday about the diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway
The Delhi-Gurgaon road on Tuesday witnessed heavy traffic jams as the authorities decided to close one carriageway and created a diversion for construction on the Dwarka Expressway. This came after a traffic advisory by the police on Monday about the diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari.
