The Delhi-Gurgaon road on Tuesday witnessed heavy traffic jams as the authorities decided to close one carriageway and created a diversion for construction on the Dwarka Expressway. This came after a traffic advisory by the police on Monday about the diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari.

