In its latest update, Gurugram Traffic Police in a tweet said: Now, Traffic is moving smoothly on NH-48. Thanks for your Co-operation." Earlier it in tweet, Gurugram Traffic Police had said" “There is Heavy Traffic congestion on NH-48 at Sirhol Border towards Delhi due to barricaded Check Points at Delhi Border."

“In case of non-avoidable travel commuters are requested to use Alternate routes (via Mehrauli Gurgaon road, Faridabad road,KMP etc)," it said.

Parts of Delhi had witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday as the traffic police closed off several roads in view of a call for Bharat Bandh, and the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed at Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway, Meerut Expressway, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and Delhi-Gurugram border.

Long queues of slow-moving vehicles were seen in these areas.

Some commuters took to Twitter to share their plight.

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment have been reported in some part of the the country.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters about road closures.

“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 1200 hrs & 1700 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads, " Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police had said: “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads."

Over 80 trains have been cancelled and massive traffic jams are being witnessed across Delhi-NCR today as some organisations have called for a "Bharat Bandh" to mark their protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme unveiled by the Central government last week. This comes a day after Tri-service chiefs ruled out the withdrawal of the scheme.

The commuters in the national capital experienced difficulties in commuting as heavy traffic jams were reported in various parts of the city including at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police installed barricades at various checkpoints in wake of the Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath Scheme.

Precautionary measures are being taken at various railway stations in many states as several stations were vandalised and many trains were set ablaze by agitators.

Over 80 trains have been cancelled on Monday amid the protests in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces.

A total of 18 East-bound train services scheduled from different Northern Railway terminals have been cancelled today, according to Northern Railways.

