Delhi-Gurugram Expressway: Fixed toll tax may discontinue; all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:06 AM IST
- The 'road per use' tolling system is likely to be implemented on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
The National Highway Authority of India is reportedly planning to discontinue the 'fixed' toll tax on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the highway authority is likely to bring in "pay per road use" used system, which means, commuters would pay only for the distance they travelled on the expressway.
