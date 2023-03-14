The National Highway Authority of India is reportedly planning to discontinue the 'fixed' toll tax on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the highway authority is likely to bring in "pay per road use" used system, which means, commuters would pay only for the distance they travelled on the expressway.

The "Pay per road use" tolling system has no fixed tolling booths. It is an open road tolling comprising automatic cameras that can identify a vehicle travelling on the highway and facilitate their toll to be collected electronically.

The Centre's highway authority said it will be installing automatic number plate reading cameras (ANPR) on all entries/exits of the 29km long expressway, and users will be charged a toll based on the kilometres travelled.

The 'road per use' tolling system is likely to be implemented in the next six months.

Last year, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the use of ANPR cameras for toll collection. He said that the system would be introduced on the Dwarka Expressway soon.

Dhruv Gupta, senior manager, NHAI told Hindustan Times, "Commuters will be charged toll digitally and this will be done through automatic number plate recognition cameras, which detect number plates. These cameras will be installed on all entries/exits of the expressway".

He said if the toll system gets stabilised, the NHAI will take a call on removing the Kherki Daula toll plaza as users will be charged on the basis of road usage and not for entering the plaza.

On average, the highways authority collects around ₹50-55 lakh daily as toll tax at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, an official said. Monthly, the toll collection at the plaza surges to ₹15 crore.

Last week, a delegation from the IMT Manesar Industries Association called upon Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma and submitted a memorandum demanding the removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza.