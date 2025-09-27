Delhi-Gurugram expressway mishap: 5 dead after speeding Thar rams into divider

A tragic road accident occurred on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early Saturday, September 27, morning. In the harrowing incident 5 people were killed after Mahindra's Thar crashed into a divider, police officials informed PTI.

SUV hits divider on NH-48 The mishappening happened after the driver of the speeding vehicle lost balance and collided directly with the divider, police said. Visuals of the over speeding SUV at NH-48 Exit 9 near Jharsa were caught on camera and the case is being investigated at Sector-40 Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Pratishtha, Aditya, Gautam, Lavanya and Soni, ANI reported. A person named Kapil Sharma, who is 28-year-old, sustained severe injuries in the incident. Visuals from the accident site show completely damaged vehicle with several parts lying scattered on the roadside.

The deceased included three women and two men, all of whom died on the spot, except one woman who succumbed to her injuries later. One man, who was critically injured is undergoing treatment and is currently admitted in a private hospital.

“Early in the morning, around 4:30 am, Gurugram Police received information of an SUV involved in an accident and some people being injured. When the police team reached the spot, an ambulance was called. Four people had died on the spot. Two others were sent to the hospital for treatment, during which one woman succumbed to her injuries,” Public Relations Officer PRO Gurguram Police, Sandeep Kumar said.

As per police officials, all six passengers hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Gurugram for some work. "The Thar has the registration number of Uttar Pradesh. We are investigating the matter", PTI quoted Gurugram police spokesperson as saying.

Describing the details of the victims, Sandeep Kumar added, “Six people were on board the vehicle- three women and three men. Five have died, and one injured is undergoing treatment. The accident vehicle has been referred to the police. The deceased are Pratishtha r/o UP, Aditya, aged 30 years, r/o UP, Gautam r/o Sonipat, Haryana, Lavanya, aged 26 years, r/o UP, and Soni. The injured victim is Kapil Sharma, aged 28 years, r/o Bulandshahr, UP.”