Delhi-Gurugram expressway: NH-48 to be shut for 90 days

Delhi-Gurugram expressway: NH-48 to be shut for 90 days2 min read . 01:46 PM IST
- Traffic at NH-48 near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads
The National Highway-48 located at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway will remain shut for around 90 days to facilitate the construction of a flyover and two underpasses.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication wrote that a 500-metre stretch will be shut for around three months, leading to traffic snarls.
One of the underpasses will connect the Dwarka expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, another will connect the Dwarka link road with NH-48.
During the construction of the two underpasses and flyover, vehicles will be diverted towards slip roads constructed by NHAI next to the carriageway towards Delhi, the traffic police said.
Traffic at NH-48 near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads. As per NHAI officials, the construction work will be completed within 90 days," SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic) said.
The traffic police will give a "no-objection" certificate to the NHAIO by 14 March so that they can commence the construction work. Around 75,000 vehicles cross this stretch daily.
SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic) told HT that the new constructions will likely reduce the travel time for commuters heading towards Dwarka.
The under-construction Dwarka expressway is a 29-km stretch that starts from the Shiv Murti in Delhi, and passes through Dwarka and several sectors in Gurugram, before culminating near Kherki Daula.
This project was conceived by the Haryana government in 2006 but got delayed due to land issues. IN 2016, the project was taken over by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
In 2019, the NHAI started the work, and was slated to be completed by 2021. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the project was further delayed. As per the daily, the work on the Gurugram section is expected to be completed by July this year, while the sections in Delhi are expected to be completed by 2024.
