Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight carrying Revanth Reddy lands safely after rain-triggered go-around: Report

An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad, 6E-717, reportedly carrying Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy among its passengers, landed safely on its second attempt at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening after the crew executed a go-around due to adverse weather conditions.

The IndiGo aircraft abandoned its initial landing approach after encountering heavy rain and unstable weather over Hyderabad, before circling and making a successful landing, reported Hindustan Times.

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Airline officials told Hindustan Times the manoeuvre was carried out in accordance with standard aviation safety procedures.

Heavy rain forces IndiGo crew to abort first landing attempt of 6E-717 According to airline officials' statement to Hindustan Times, the aircraft experienced an unstable approach during its descent because of severe weather over Hyderabad.

"The crew initiated a go-around following an unstable approach due to heavy rain in Hyderabad. The flight (6E-717) landed safely in the second attempt. All protocols were followed," airline officials, who did not want to be named, said.

A go-around is a routine aviation safety procedure in which pilots discontinue a landing attempt when conditions are considered unsuitable for a safe touchdown. The aircraft climbs away from the runway before preparing for another approach.

IndiGo flight 6E-717 lands safely after weather-related delay Flight tracking data showed that IndiGo flight 6E-717 departed Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 6:16 pm, approximately 20 minutes behind schedule.

View full Image View full Image No injuries or operational issues were reported, and the flight completed its journey safely following the second landing attempt.

The aircraft arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport shortly before 9 pm, more than 30 minutes later than its scheduled arrival time after the weather-related go-around.

No injuries or operational issues were reported, and the flight completed its journey safely following the second landing attempt.

IndiGo announces new Chief Financial Officer The development came days after IndiGo announced a change in its senior leadership, appointing Kiran Thadimarri as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 28.

Thadimarri, who previously served as the airline's Deputy Chief Financial Officer, succeeds Gaurav Negi, who has been redesignated as Adviser to the Managing Director.

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A chartered accountant with more than 24 years of experience, Thadimarri has previously worked with InterGlobe Enterprises, Udaan and General Electric Company.