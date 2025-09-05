Delhi-Indore Air India Express flight suffers engine fault, pilot calls ‘PAN-PAN’ — What it means?

Delhi-Indore Air India Express: An Air India Express flight number — IX 1028 — travelling between Delhi and Indore suffered a mid-air engine fault on Friday, 5 September 2025, as the pilot called out a ‘PAN-PAN’ sign and later landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport with a 20-minute delay, reported the news agency PTI, citing an official aware of the development.

According to the agency report, the Air India Express flight landed safely at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport along with its 161 passengers on board from Delhi.

The Indore airport director told the news agency that one of the aircraft's two engines experienced a ‘technical fault’. The ground staff at the airport had taken all the precautionary measures for the aircraft to land at the airport.

“After receiving information about a technical fault in one of the engines of the Air India Express plane coming from Delhi to Indore, we took all precautions and the aircraft landed at Indore airport at 9.55 a.m. As per the schedule, it was supposed to land at the Indore airport at 9.35 a.m.,” Vipinkant Seth told the news agency on Friday.

Seth confirmed that all the 161 passengers on board, along with the crew members, were ‘completely safe.’ According to the industry tracking site, FlightAware data, the Air India Express aircraft, which witnessed an engine fault, was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

What is a ‘PAN-PAN’ call sign? The pilots on board the Air India Express, IX 1028, aircraft on Friday, called out a ‘PAN-PAN’ sign, which signals a non-life-threatening emergency to the nearest Air Traffic Controller (ATC).

According to the agency report, after the pilot sent the ‘PAN-PAN’ signal to the ATC, the ground staff were directed to set up fire and medical arrangements at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

‘PAN-PAN’ is internationally recognised as a valid call sign which is announced over a maritime or an air radio communication device to the receivers. The sign signifies that it is an urgent situation which requires assistance, but is not of any immediate threat to life.