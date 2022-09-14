The option to get Delhi government's power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year with this move and the power consumers will be given an option to continue with power subsidy or not.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhiites can avail the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on 14 September.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhiites can avail the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on 14 September.
People can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 from Wednesday to avail the free electricity scheme, the Union Territory CM said.
People can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 from Wednesday to avail the free electricity scheme, the Union Territory CM said.
The option to get Delhi government's power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year with this move and the power consumers will be given an option to continue with power subsidy or not.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The option to get Delhi government's power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year with this move and the power consumers will be given an option to continue with power subsidy or not.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, Delhiites whose power consumption for people using less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges, while whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy. The CM said around ₹3,000 crore is spent on subsidy by the government.
Currently, Delhiites whose power consumption for people using less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges, while whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy. The CM said around ₹3,000 crore is spent on subsidy by the government.
Among other, Kejriwal -- who was briefing the press offline post February 2020, said many residents were willing to pay their electricity bills in full and wanted an option to give up the power subsidy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among other, Kejriwal -- who was briefing the press offline post February 2020, said many residents were willing to pay their electricity bills in full and wanted an option to give up the power subsidy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, he clarified that the free electricity scheme will continue for those who demand and apply for it, adding both physical and electronic methods will be available for people to apply for subsidy.
However, he clarified that the free electricity scheme will continue for those who demand and apply for it, adding both physical and electronic methods will be available for people to apply for subsidy.
"In the electronic method, consumers can give a missed call on the phone number 7011311111. They will receive a message with a link, and clicking on this, they will get a form that can be filled up and sent back," he said.
"In the electronic method, consumers can give a missed call on the phone number 7011311111. They will receive a message with a link, and clicking on this, they will get a form that can be filled up and sent back," he said.