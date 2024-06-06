Delhiites chase water tankers as shortage continues, residents say ‘tough to cook food’ | Watch video
Heavy rainfall in Delhi provided relief from the heatwave, but the city still faces a water crisis. Residents are lining up for water tankers. The water shortage disrupts daily routines, forcing people to collect water in plastic containers.
Delhiites have received some relief from heatwave conditions after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening. However, the city is still grappling with an ongoing water crisis. On Thursday morning, local residents in the Sanjay camp area lined up next to a water tanker to fulfil their water requirements.