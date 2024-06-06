Heavy rainfall in Delhi provided relief from the heatwave, but the city still faces a water crisis. Residents are lining up for water tankers. The water shortage disrupts daily routines, forcing people to collect water in plastic containers.

Delhiites have received some relief from heatwave conditions after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening. However, the city is still grappling with an ongoing water crisis. On Thursday morning, local residents in the Sanjay camp area lined up next to a water tanker to fulfil their water requirements.

The water shortage in Delhi has negatively impacted residents across various areas of the city, disrupting their daily routines. Many have been forced to collect water in plastic containers or cans to meet their basic needs. Residents stated that they are facing many difficulties, including cooking, due to the water shortage.

"There is no water...It is causing a lot of difficulties, it is also tough to cook food…We queue up for water at 6 am. Tanker comes either at 7 am or 8 am or 8.30 am. Sometimes it doesn't even come...Only one tanker comes a day…," a resident told ANI.

“Water comes on alternate days, even when it comes it gives out a foul odour - unfitting for drinking or even washing clothes...There is chaos for water...There is just one source of bore water…," another resident, Reena Das said.

As water shortages worsened, political disagreements between authorities regarding water supply have emerged. On May 31, the AAP government filed a petition with the Supreme Court, urging the Haryana government to release additional water provided by Himachal Pradesh to Delhi.

The Delhi government's appeal emphasized the urgent need to address the water crisis exacerbated by severe heatwave conditions. In contrast, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini refuted the Delhi government's claims that his state failed to supply the city's water adequately.

On Sunday, he stated that his administration provided Delhi with more water than the agreed-upon amount. BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini also urged the Delhi government to focus on resource allocation and efficient management.

On May 30, the Delhi government said a central control room will be established to monitor water supply across the national capital amid the ensuing water crisis. Moreover, Delhi residents can call on ‘1916’ to request water tankers, as announced by Delhi Water Minister Atishi.

