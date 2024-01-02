Delhiites gulp down record 24 lakh bottles of liquor on New Year's Eve
According to the latest data from the Delhi Excise Department, the national capital witnessed a record sale of 24 lakh liquor bottles on New Year's Eve, registering an 18% on-year growth against the corresponding date in 2022
According to the latest data from the Delhi Excise Department, the national capital witnessed a record sale of 24 lakh liquor bottles on New Year's Eve, registering an 18% on-year growth against the corresponding date in 2022. It was also the highest single-day sales during December 2023.