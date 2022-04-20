COVID: Delhiites mask up or be prepared to pay 500 fine

COVID: Delhiites mask up or be prepared to pay ₹500 fine1 min read . 01:26 PM IST
- The step comes as Delhi has been witnessing a sharp rise in COVID cases for the last couple of days. On Tuesday, the national capital reported over 600 cases.
Masks are to become mandatory again in Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided during a meeting on Wednesday. This comes as the city has been witnessing a sharp rise in COVID cases for the last couple of days. On Tuesday, the national capital reported over 600 cases.
Today, DDMA met to discuss the prevailing situation. The meeting was chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor. The Delhi government had lifted the fine of ₹500 on not wearing face masks at public places through an order on April 2.
However, on Tuesday itself, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government is not planning to impose a fine for not wearing face masks in Delhi. Sisodia had mentioned, "We need to learn to live with Covid-19 as it will stay longer; we will take strict actions if the cases spike more."
"As of now, there is no need to panic as there are lower counts in the cases, and a meeting has been scheduled with the experts and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on April 20, for knowing how do they see the ongoing Covid-19 situations," he added.
During the meeting, they also said that schools will continue physical classes, the authority decided, but SOPs will have to be issued for better management. There will be no ban on social gatherings but a close watch will be there on all kinds of congregations.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh COVID19 cases, and with that, the active tally stands at 1,274 and the cumulative total reached 1869683, the city health bulletin informed. The positivity rate touched 4.42% with the new cases today.
