Delhiites need not pay ₹500 fine for not wearing mask in public
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order stating that the residents need not have to pay ₹500 fine for not wearing a face mask, to cover the nose and mouth, in public. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on 30 September decided to remove the mask mandate penalty for the residents of the national capital.
The official order to the decision was issue don Thursday in view of the declining Covid cases in the national capital.
Delhi recorded 107 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department.
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.
With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,211 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin.
The new cases were detected from 6,535 tests conducted on Tuesday, it stated.
On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 141 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while the capital had recorded 61 new infections with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent.
The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 488, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 339 patients are under home-isolation.
Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 54 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.
Meanwhile, a new XXB variant had caused concern as some experts have deemed it the most contagious variant of Covid-19. Mumbai. Thane and Raigad has reported the most number of XXB variant of Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra has recorded a 17.7% hike in Covid-19 cases between 10 -16 October compared to the previous week. Covid XXB variant is a hybrid of Omicron's BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants. Scientists have said that new variant is a result of an accumulation of changes in the virus' spike surface protein.
The body's immune system does not easily recognize this variant and therefore it is easier for XXB variant to infect the human cells easily.
