Delhiites to experience better connectivity; AAP wraps up research2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 05:40 AM IST
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has assured Delhiites of better coverage and access to city buses.
On July 25, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot gave assurances to Delhi residents that city buses would be more accessible and have better coverage, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration was close to completing the route rationalisation study to increase bus connectivity.