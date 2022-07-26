On July 25, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot gave assurances to Delhi residents that city buses would be more accessible and have better coverage, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration was close to completing the route rationalisation study to increase bus connectivity.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operates 3,900 buses while the cluster operates 3,300 of the 7,200 buses that are now circulating on city roadways. By August, DTC will have added 150 electric buses to its fleet. In addition, 2,600 buses will be retired over the course of the following two years.

According to sources, the assessment was requested of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) almost three years ago. Now that the study is finished, a recent presentation on it was given to the transport minister. They stated that more extensive stakeholder consultations will be done in order to identify answers to commuting difficulties.

The study looks at underserved areas in terms of bus connectivity, locations where demand is higher but bus frequency is lower, and areas where bus services are not readily available in the city. It also looks for solutions to the problem of last mile connectivity. For instance, the routes where passenger feeder buses may be used, according to sources. Gahlot and other government officials evaluated the study's suggestions as well.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as many as 113 of them could arrive between August 2022 and January 2023 while 337 could arrive between February 2023 and March 2023. According to officials, the 450 CNG buses will replace the cluster buses, which will be retired by October 10 of this year.

Delhiites will soon experience better coverage and access to city buses, Gahlot said in a tweet, adding that the finalisation of route rationalisation study was at its last league. He also said that he had reviewed the study recommendations and implementation plan with Principal Secretary Ashish Kundra, Jasmine Shah (Vice Chairperson - Dialogue and Development Commission) and other concerned officials.

In June, the Delhi Cabinet approved buying 1,950 buses and releasing new tenders for 4,880 more, bringing the fleet's total number of vehicles operating on city roads to roughly 12,000 by December 2024. 450 low-floor AC CNG buses that are completely compatible with BS VI will be purchased out of the 1,950 total buses.

(With PTI inputs)