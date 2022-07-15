Home / News / India / Delhiites to get 50 more services under govt's flagship doorstep delivery scheme
Delhiites to get 50 more services under govt's flagship doorstep delivery scheme
2 min read.06:46 AM ISTLivemint
Currently, 100 services, mainly various kinds of documents and certificates like driving licences and domicile certificates, etc., are covered under the scheme
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi government is soon expected to provide 50 more services under its flagship doorstep delivery scheme that currently covers 100 services mainly including various kinds of documents and certificates like driving licences and domicile certificates, etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government is soon expected to provide 50 more services under its flagship doorstep delivery scheme that currently covers 100 services mainly including various kinds of documents and certificates like driving licences and domicile certificates, etc.
According to officials, the Administrative Reforms Department is working to add 50 more services under the doorstep delivery scheme in consultation with other Delhi government departments and agencies.
According to officials, the Administrative Reforms Department is working to add 50 more services under the doorstep delivery scheme in consultation with other Delhi government departments and agencies.
As per a senior official, the process of identifying the additional services and working out the modalities for delivering them at people's doorsteps is under progress, a senior officer said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per a senior official, the process of identifying the additional services and working out the modalities for delivering them at people's doorsteps is under progress, a senior officer said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the doorstep delivery scheme, services of various departments including Revenue, Transport, Jal Board, Social Welfare, and Food and Supplies are covered.
Under the doorstep delivery scheme, services of various departments including Revenue, Transport, Jal Board, Social Welfare, and Food and Supplies are covered.
The scheme des not include services of departments like Labour, Industries, and SC, ST and Minorities.
The scheme des not include services of departments like Labour, Industries, and SC, ST and Minorities.
Earlier this year, the Delhi government had announced that it intended to increase the number of services covered under the doorstep delivery scheme to 300 to save people's money and time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier this year, the Delhi government had announced that it intended to increase the number of services covered under the doorstep delivery scheme to 300 to save people's money and time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court in May this year set aside Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's doorstep ration delivery scheme – Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court in May this year set aside Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's doorstep ration delivery scheme – Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.
The Delhi HC allowed two petitions filed by ration dealers challenging the scheme.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh stated that the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh stated that the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Last month, a Delhi government official said the state is planning to challenge the high court’s decision in the Supreme Court on the grounds that the scheme will help the underprivileged.
Last month, a Delhi government official said the state is planning to challenge the high court’s decision in the Supreme Court on the grounds that the scheme will help the underprivileged.
A Delhi government official said the state is planning to challenge the high court’s decision in the Supreme Court on the grounds that the scheme will help the underprivileged.
A Delhi government official said the state is planning to challenge the high court’s decision in the Supreme Court on the grounds that the scheme will help the underprivileged.
There are around 1.7 million ration card holders in the national capital who currently go to fair price shops to get the food articles they are entitled to. The government contends that the doorstep delivery of the ration scheme will make life easier, weed out leakage, and ensure quality products in the right measurement are given to beneficiaries.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There are around 1.7 million ration card holders in the national capital who currently go to fair price shops to get the food articles they are entitled to. The government contends that the doorstep delivery of the ration scheme will make life easier, weed out leakage, and ensure quality products in the right measurement are given to beneficiaries.