After a long wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw open the Pragati Maidan's main tunnel and five underpasses to the public on Sunday, June 19. PM Mosi will be inaugurating the main tunnel and five other underpasses at Delhi's Pragati Maidan at 10:30 am tomorrow. The 1.6-km-long tunnel will be Delhi's first tunnel, which will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The tunnel and the five underpasses are part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}