The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than ₹920 crore
The Pragati Maidan tunnel will allow motorists travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, and east Delhi areas to have e-signal-free access to India Gate, Supreme Court, Mathura Road, and vice-versa
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After a long wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw open the Pragati Maidan's main tunnel and five underpasses to the public on Sunday, June 19. PM Mosi will be inaugurating the main tunnel and five other underpasses at Delhi's Pragati Maidan at 10:30 am tomorrow. The 1.6-km-long tunnel will be Delhi's first tunnel, which will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The tunnel and the five underpasses are part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After a long wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw open the Pragati Maidan's main tunnel and five underpasses to the public on Sunday, June 19. PM Mosi will be inaugurating the main tunnel and five other underpasses at Delhi's Pragati Maidan at 10:30 am tomorrow. The 1.6-km-long tunnel will be Delhi's first tunnel, which will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The tunnel and the five underpasses are part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel, 5 underpasses; All you need to know
Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel, 5 underpasses; All you need to know
1. The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than ₹920 crore and funded entirely by the central government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than ₹920 crore and funded entirely by the central government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. The Pragati Maidan tunnel will allow motorists travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, and east Delhi areas to have e-signal-free access to India Gate, Supreme Court, Mathura Road, and vice-versa.
2. The Pragati Maidan tunnel will allow motorists travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, and east Delhi areas to have e-signal-free access to India Gate, Supreme Court, Mathura Road, and vice-versa.
3. The tunnel starts near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station.
3. The tunnel starts near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
4. To allay fears of waterlogging, the PWD official said they have constructed seven underground sumps to collect and drain storm water automatically.
5. The construction work of the tunnel was started in March 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by September 2019. This deadline was extended to June 2020 due to the complexities involved in the construction work. The deadline was later pushed to December 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and further extended to March 2022.
5. The construction work of the tunnel was started in March 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by September 2019. This deadline was extended to June 2020 due to the complexities involved in the construction work. The deadline was later pushed to December 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and further extended to March 2022.
5. The Pragati Maidan's tunnel will be under strict surveillance with nearly 100 CCTV cameras installed inside.
5. The Pragati Maidan's tunnel will be under strict surveillance with nearly 100 CCTV cameras installed inside.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
6. According to the officials, other than easing traffic movement in the ITO area, the tunnel and underpasses will also improve connectivity to the newly redeveloped Pragati Maidan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6. According to the officials, other than easing traffic movement in the ITO area, the tunnel and underpasses will also improve connectivity to the newly redeveloped Pragati Maidan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7. Dedicated entry and exit points have been provided for Pragati Maidan from the tunnel and the underpasses on Bhairon Marg.
7. Dedicated entry and exit points have been provided for Pragati Maidan from the tunnel and the underpasses on Bhairon Marg.
8. The officials added that murals showcasing the Indian culture, birds, and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will adorn the tunnel.
8. The officials added that murals showcasing the Indian culture, birds, and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will adorn the tunnel.