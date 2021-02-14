Delhiites 'use water judiciously', says Raghav Chadha as mud, debris from Uttarakhand may hit water supply2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 02:09 PM IST
- In a series of tweets, AAP MLA Chadha said the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were functioning at a reduced capacity
- He said the supply is likely to be affected in the south, east, and northeast Delhi and urged people to use water judiciously
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that the flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have increased turbidity of raw water fetched by the national capital from Upper Ganga Canal to "unprecedented levels", which is likely to hit water supply in many parts of Delhi.
In a series of tweets, Chadha, who is also an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, said that the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were functioning at reduced capacity. The AAP MLA also said the supply is likely to be affected in the south, east, and northeast Delhi and urged people to use water judiciously.
Taking to Twitter, Chadha said, "In the aftermath of #UttarakhandDisaster, turbidity in raw water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga Canal has increased to unprecedented levels (8000 NTU). As a result, @DelhiJalBoard's Sonia Vihar & Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants currently operating at reduced capacity."
The DJB is deploying water tankers in adequate numbers and all possible efforts are being made to reduce turbidity in water, he added.
"Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water," he wrote in another tweet.
On Sunday, two bodies were recovered from the flash flood-hit areas, taking the death toll count in the disaster to 40, as rescue teams battled against odds to bring over 30 people trapped in a sludge-choked tunnel in Tapovan for over a week, to safety.
The bodies were recovered from the slush of the main tunnel at Tapovan where rescue operations are underway since the calamity happened following an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill".
These are the first bodies to have been found at the tunnel in the area of the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where people were at work when the calamity happened.
The remaining 38 bodies were recovered over the past week from downstream areas of the Dhauli Ganga river, news agency PTI reported.
The rescue operations in the area are still underway to save those who are trapped in the destroyed hydel projects in the site.
With agency inputs
