OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhiites 'use water judiciously', says Raghav Chadha as mud, debris from Uttarakhand may hit water supply
Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)

Delhiites 'use water judiciously', says Raghav Chadha as mud, debris from Uttarakhand may hit water supply

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 02:09 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • In a series of tweets, AAP MLA Chadha said the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were functioning at a reduced capacity
  • He said the supply is likely to be affected in the south, east, and northeast Delhi and urged people to use water judiciously

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that the flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have increased turbidity of raw water fetched by the national capital from Upper Ganga Canal to "unprecedented levels", which is likely to hit water supply in many parts of Delhi.

In a series of tweets, Chadha, who is also an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, said that the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were functioning at reduced capacity. The AAP MLA also said the supply is likely to be affected in the south, east, and northeast Delhi and urged people to use water judiciously.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
More than six lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Thursday

India’s Covid recovery rate is 97.3%, amongst highest in the world: Health min

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha. (ANI Photo)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meet on 16 Feb

2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Proud of our security forces': PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport in Auckland.

New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after three new coronavirus cases

2 min read . 01:00 PM IST

Taking to Twitter, Chadha said, "In the aftermath of #UttarakhandDisaster, turbidity in raw water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga Canal has increased to unprecedented levels (8000 NTU). As a result, @DelhiJalBoard's Sonia Vihar & Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants currently operating at reduced capacity."

The DJB is deploying water tankers in adequate numbers and all possible efforts are being made to reduce turbidity in water, he added.

"Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water," he wrote in another tweet.

On Sunday, two bodies were recovered from the flash flood-hit areas, taking the death toll count in the disaster to 40, as rescue teams battled against odds to bring over 30 people trapped in a sludge-choked tunnel in Tapovan for over a week, to safety.

The bodies were recovered from the slush of the main tunnel at Tapovan where rescue operations are underway since the calamity happened following an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

These are the first bodies to have been found at the tunnel in the area of the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where people were at work when the calamity happened.

The remaining 38 bodies were recovered over the past week from downstream areas of the Dhauli Ganga river, news agency PTI reported.

The rescue operations in the area are still underway to save those who are trapped in the destroyed hydel projects in the site.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout