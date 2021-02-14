In a series of tweets, Chadha, who is also an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, said that the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were functioning at reduced capacity. The AAP MLA also said the supply is likely to be affected in the south, east, and northeast Delhi and urged people to use water judiciously.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}