Delhiites wake up to cold morning as temperature dips to 10°C in city

The residents of the national capital woke up to a cold morning as there was a drop in temperature in Delhi on Sunday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was at 13 degrees celsius and the maximum is expected to settle at around 26 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital has also experienced 'shallow fog' today morning as the temperature dropped, the weather department said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 25.4° Celsius, normal for this time of the year while a minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8° Celsius, a five-degree departure from the normal.

At the Delhi-Haryana border (Singhu), people preferred to wear heavy sweaters and jackets to protect themselves from the adverse effects of winter. Many were seen sitting near the fire to keep themselves warm.

Delhi's air quality very poor

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) at the national capital remains in the "very poor" category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at 9 am.

The air quality over Delhi and National Capital Regional Area is likely to improve marginally but remain in the upper end of "Very Poor" category, according to the weather office.

As per the IMD's prediction, the air quality is likely to improve further but remain in the "Very Poor" category on Monday and Tuesday. Further, it said the air quality is likely to improve and reach in Poor to Moderate category by December 11.

'Very Poor' AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the 'Severe' category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

