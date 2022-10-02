According to the Delhi Transport Department, over 17 lakh vehicles, including 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars, were plying without valid PUC certificates till July 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in national capital capital Delhi has said that petrol and diesel will not be provided to consumers who cannot produce a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The decision was announced by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in national capital capital Delhi has said that petrol and diesel will not be provided to consumers who cannot produce a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The decision was announced by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai.
Minister Rai further mentioned that the Delhi government aims to curbs vehicular pollution in city. The directive comes into effect on 25 October 2022.
Minister Rai further mentioned that the Delhi government aims to curbs vehicular pollution in city. The directive comes into effect on 25 October 2022.
The decision was taken at a meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments on 29 September during which modalities and implementation of the plan were discussed, Rai said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The decision was taken at a meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments on 29 September during which modalities and implementation of the plan were discussed, Rai said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25, petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle," Rai said in a press conference here.
"Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25, petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle," Rai said in a press conference here.
According to the Delhi Transport Department, over 17 lakh vehicles, including 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars, were plying without valid PUC certificates till July 2022.
According to the Delhi Transport Department, over 17 lakh vehicles, including 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars, were plying without valid PUC certificates till July 2022.
If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to ₹10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicles Act.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to ₹10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicles Act.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to get a PUC certificate for your vehicle?
Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule 1989, the government of India has mandated the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate. Hence, similar to a registration certificate, driving license, and motor insurance policy, this certificate is now mandatory to carry for all Indian drivers.
How to get a PUC certificate for your vehicle?
Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule 1989, the government of India has mandated the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate. Hence, similar to a registration certificate, driving license, and motor insurance policy, this certificate is now mandatory to carry for all Indian drivers.
Offline:
-First you need to take your vehicle to your nearest emission test centre, or licensed auto emission testing centres with a computerised facility.