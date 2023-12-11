In line with the Delhi metro, the Kejriwal government is planning to launch a WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in the national capital, said officials, adding that the transport department is working on rolling out the digital ticketing system for DTC and cluster buses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This May, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched a WhatsApp-based ticketing system and subsequently extended it to all corridors of the rapid transit system including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. There will be a cap on the number of tickets a user can generate.

To purchase Delhi Metro tickets, passengers have to send a message with the text ‘Hi’ to 91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the provided QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the whole network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, WhatsApp ticketing does not permit ticket cancellations. Credit and debit card transactions are subject to a marginal convenience fee; UPI-based transactions are not subject to any convenience fees at all.

Delhi metro commuters can be booked between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines, and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line (Orange Line). This user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot is available in both English and Hindi, catering to a wide range of metro riders.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC said that WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging at Meta in India said, “Our goal is to simplify the transit experience for WhatsApp users, and this is another step in that direction."

“Every day, millions of commuters rely on the Delhi Metro to reach their desired destinations, and we are thrilled to provide this ticketing experience within their WhatsApp chats," Garg added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.