Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Hero Honda flyover reopens to traffic, Check routes

Commuters are allowed for vehicle movement on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of the Hero Honda Chowk (HHC) flyover on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Monday, according to an advisory issued by Gurugram Traffic Police.
Commuters are allowed for vehicle movement on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of the Hero Honda Chowk (HHC) flyover on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Monday, according to an advisory issued by Gurugram Traffic Police. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) closed the 1.4 km long carriageway from September 21 to September 26. However, the work got over two days before the scheduled date.
“Traffic Advisory : The main carriageway of Hero Honda chowk Flyover on NH-48, Jaipur-Delhi will re-open from tonight ( 12:00 am ) for regular traffic movement," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.
According to the advisory, commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi are requested to use the service lane to move straight, while for Subhash Chowk, they can use the service lane to move straight and then take U-turn under the flyover and take left towards Subhash Chowk.
“Commuters coming from Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and intending to go towards Jaipur are requested to use the underpass to go straight, then take a U-turn after emerging out from the underpass and then take left towards Jaipur," the advisory further read.
“People coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk should take left towards Subhash Chowk and then take a U-turn to move towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk through the underpass. Commuters coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to move straight," it added.
The traffic advisory also stated that the commuters coming from Subhash Chowk and intending to go towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur and then take a U-turn under the flyover to move towards the national capital.
The Jaipur-Delhi carriageway was damaged after a huge chunk of concrete had fallen down from the bridge on April 13, 2018. It left a 15 cm-deep and 250 sq cm wide hole on the carriageway. It was further damaged on May 8 in 2019. Following these two incidents, the NHAI formed a committee to look into the issue. It had recommended remedial measures in 2020 following which the same were implemented.
