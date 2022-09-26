Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Hero Honda flyover reopens to traffic, Check routes

The Jaipur-Delhi carriageway was damaged after a huge chunk of concrete had fallen down from the bridge on April 13, 2018. It left a 15 cm-deep and 250 sq cm wide hole on the carriageway. It was further damaged on May 8 in 2019. Following these two incidents, the NHAI formed a committee to look into the issue. It had recommended remedial measures in 2020 following which the same were implemented.