Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, stoppages, other details. Updated: 12 Apr 2023
- Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: The train will improve the connectivity to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other places that draw visitors in bulk around the year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conferencing today i.e. on 12 April. The inaugural Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will ply between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt railway station. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from 13 April. It will be the 14th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.
