Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conferencing today i.e. on 12 April. The inaugural Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will ply between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt railway station. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from 13 April. It will be the 14th Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

The Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat express will will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt and will stop at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

According to the schedule drawn up for the newest Vande Bharat Express, it will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes which is fastest that the Shatabdi Express which takes around 6 hours and 15 minutes. The new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by about 60 minutes than Shatabdi. The Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. This will also be the first semi-high-speed passenger train operating on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) lines.

Also Read: Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, stoppages, other details

Fare of Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Vande Bharat Express:

The fare of Vande Bharat Express ( Train No- 20978) between Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer will be ₹1250 which includes ₹308 as catering charges and ₹2270 in the Executive Class which includes ₹369 as catering charges. However, food choice is optional in this train and if passenger Opted for ‘No Food Option’ then catering charge will not be added in fare.

Also Read: Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, stoppages, other details

The fare on Train No- 20977 Vande Bharat Express from Ajmer Jn to Delhi Cantonment will be ₹1085 in Chair Car and includes ₹142 as catering charges and ₹2075 in Executive Cass which will also include ₹175 as catering charge.

Timings of Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Vande Bharat Express:

The Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat express will start from 18:40 tomorrow and the Ajmer - Delhi will begin at morning 6:20 am. The trains will run on all days except for Wednesday.

Sr No Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 AII AJMER JN 1 --- 06:20 1 2 JP JAIPUR 1 07:50 07:55 05:00 135 1 3 AWR ALWAR 1 09:35 09:37 02:00 286 1 4 GGN GURGAON 1 11:15 11:17 02:00 411 1 5 DEC DELHI CANTT 1 11:35 --- 428 1

Sr no Station Code Stations Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 DEC DELHI CANTT 1 --- 18:40 1 2 GGN GURGAON 1 18:51 18:53 02:00 17 1 3 AWR ALWAR 1 20:17 20:19 02:00 143 1 4 JP JAIPUR 1 22:05 22:10 05:00 294 1 5 AII AJMER JN 1 23:55 --- 428 1

The train will improve the connectivity to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other places that draw visitors in bulk around the year.

Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.