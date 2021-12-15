The fare of the Maitri bus service has increased to ₹2,800. Before the pandemic, the fare was ₹2,300. Launched in November 2014, the bus service connects the capital cities of India and Nepal. It covers a distance of 1,167 km with stoppages at Firozabad, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Mugling (Nepal). The bus will also stop at Sanauli (India-Nepal border) for customs checking. The services of the special route were shut down on March 23, 2020, due to the first wave of coronavirus.