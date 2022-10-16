Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express' passengers looted at gunpoint in Bihar: Report

Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express' passengers looted at gunpoint in Bihar: Report

1 min read . 08:58 PM ISTLivemint
Representative image of Duronto Express Train.

  • According to the report, after climbing onto at least six-seven bogies of the train, several passengers were allegedly looted at gunpoint by the robbers.

In a shocking incident, over 20 armed robbers reportedly climbed onto a Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express train early on 16 October, reported Firstpost.

According to the report, after climbing onto at least six-seven bogies of the train, several passengers were allegedly looted at gunpoint by the robbers.

The incident allegedly took place on train number 12274 around 3am as it crossed Patna in Bihar. The passengers alleged that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel had deboarded the train at Patna station.

Following this, someone pulled the emergency chain of the train and nearly two dozen robbers climbed in, the report quoted the driver as saying.

“Around 10km after the train had left Patna, there was a sudden commotion and I saw people running around. The train stopped soon after and several people from outside got onto some of the bogies. They snatched the belongings of several passengers," Firstpost quoted a businessman from Kolkata, who was on the train.

He also claimed that the GRP personnel, before getting down the train, asked the passengers to hide away their mobile phones and chargers.

During the robbing, the robbers snatched away luggage and valuables of several passengers. After the train reached Howrah station in Kolkata, many of whom lodged complaints.

With this incident, memories of dark days of complete lawlessness while travelling in trains especially in certain parts of the country like Bihar have flashed again.

