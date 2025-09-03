Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight sees chaos as crew, flyer clash over Har Har Mahadev slogan

Crew members and a passenger of a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight reportedly clashed over ‘Har Har Mahadev’ slogan on Monday.

The incident left the flight stranded at the parking bay in Delhi during a three-hour delay due to operational reasons, the Times of India reported.

The crew accused the passenger, reportedly a lawyer, for allegedly creating a disturbance on the flight in an inebriated condition.

However, the lawyer alleged harassment and denial of basic services by the airline staff.

An air hostess complained the flyer seated in 31D boarded the aircraft in an inebriated condition and began urging fellow passengers to chant 'Har Har Mahadev'., the report added.

The complaint stated that after the take-off, the passenger tried to hide a bottle of soft drink and smelled of alcohol.

When questioned by the crew, he quickly gulped it down. The crew handed him over to security staff at Kolkata.

The lawyer denied the charges and filed a counter-complaint. He said he greeted the crew with 'Har Har Mahadev' without knowing her religion.

He defended himself, saying he didn't drink onboard and had a bottle of beer at IGIA before boarding, for which he had a purchase invoice.

Both sides lodging complaints against each other for chanting a religious slogan, consuming alcohol on board, and instigating flyers. Police said they were probing both accounts.

IndiGo's full statement IndiGo released a statement addressing the matter. The airline said, “We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025.”

It noted, “One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. ”

“In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival,” the IndiGo's spokesperson said.