Delhi-Meerut Expressway: NHAI revises toll collection from 1 April

Toll collection for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been revised from 1 April, according to a public notification from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The toll collection from commuters will be on the 59.77 km stretch of the expressway, starting from Nizamuddin Bridge on National Highway 9 and ending at National Highway No 334.
The revised rates applicable for the entry-exit points are located at Sarai Kale Khan Indirapuram, Dundahera, Dasna, Rasoolpur, Sikroad, Bhojpur, Main Plaza in the states of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
The authority was supposed to start collecting toll from commuters on the 59.77 km stretch of the expressway from December 25 last year, but the plan was put on hold.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway was opened for the public in April last year. The 59.77 km 14-lane expressway comprises four phases — phase 1 links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and UP Gate in Ghaziabad, phase 2 connects UP Gate and Dasna in Ghaziabad, phase 3 connects Dasna to Hapur, while phase 4 is a six-lane 32-km access-controlled alignment between Dasna and Meerut.
According to the revised toll structure announced by NHAI, the toll rates to travel on the entire expressway from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Kashi toll plaza in Meerut are ₹155 for light vehicles such as jeeps and cars.
The NHAI has already implemented automatic number plate readers (ANPRs) to record the registration plates of vehicles entering and exiting the expressway lanes. The ANPRs will help deduct the fare from the vehicles’ FASTag accounts.
