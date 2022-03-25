Delhi-Meerut Expressway: NHAI revises toll collection from 1 April

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway was opened for the public in April last year. The 59.77 km 14-lane expressway comprises four phases — phase 1 links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and UP Gate in Ghaziabad, phase 2 connects UP Gate and Dasna in Ghaziabad, phase 3 connects Dasna to Hapur, while phase 4 is a six-lane 32-km access-controlled alignment between Dasna and Meerut.