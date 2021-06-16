Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor update: Screen doors, LED light and push buttons for doors

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor update: Screen doors, LED light and push buttons for doors

RRTS will have unique ballastless tracks suitable for a high-speed design of 180kmph
1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Livemint

The NCRTC said, in a statement, as part of its energy management policy, it will use clean energy that will ensure reduction in expenditure on electricity

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Tuesday that it will use blended renewable energy for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The NCRTC has signed an MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) "to explore possible opportunities in electric/ transformative mobility, Hydrogen based economy, and other alternative sources of fuels and energy".

The NCRTC said, in a statement, as part of its energy management policy, it will use clean energy that will ensure reduction in expenditure on electricity and significantly lesser CO2 emissions.

"This cooperation is a part of NCRTC's long term strategy to make RRTS and NCRTC financially as well as environmentally sustainable," it said.

Several measures for energy efficiency in the first RRTS corridor will be deployed.

It added that all elevated RRTS stations and depots will be provided with solar panels and it targets to generate minimum 10 MW renewable energy.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project will get 40 per cent of its total energy requirement through renewable resources.

"The RRTS rolling stock will be provided with state-of-the-art regenerative braking system which converts train's kinetic energy into electrical energy," the NCRTC said.

It said the RRTS trains will have push buttons for selective opening of doors on need basis.

"This eliminates the requirement of opening all doors at every station, thus leading to energy saving. The RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance the passenger experience with less energy consumption," it added.

All the RRTS station and their premises, depot, office spaces and trains will be equipped with energy-saving LED lights and platform screen doors will be installed at every stations that will help in saving significant energy consumption in underground stations.

