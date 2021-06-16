This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The NCRTC said, in a statement, as part of its energy management policy, it will use clean energy that will ensure reduction in expenditure on electricity
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Tuesday that it will use blended renewable energy for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Tuesday that it will use blended renewable energy for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.
The NCRTC has signed an MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) "to explore possible opportunities in electric/ transformative mobility, Hydrogen based economy, and other alternative sources of fuels and energy".
The NCRTC has signed an MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) "to explore possible opportunities in electric/ transformative mobility, Hydrogen based economy, and other alternative sources of fuels and energy".
It said the RRTS trains will have push buttons for selective opening of doors on need basis.
"This eliminates the requirement of opening all doors at every station, thus leading to energy saving. The RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance the passenger experience with less energy consumption," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All the RRTS station and their premises, depot, office spaces and trains will be equipped with energy-saving LED lights and platform screen doors will be installed at every stations that will help in saving significant energy consumption in underground stations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!