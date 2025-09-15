Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 60 minutes — Namo Bharat train frequency, speed & more

The final station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, located at Sarai Kale Khan, is expected to begin operations soon, with its inauguration likely scheduled for September 17 coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Thirty Namo Bharat trainsets, each consisting of six coaches, operate between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh. These trains run at intervals of 15 minutes from each station and briefly reach their top speed of 160 kmph between certain segments of the 11-station route.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Sarai Kala to Meerut frequency According to officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the launch of this station will bring down the travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut to under one hour, even with halts at all stations along the route, PTI reported.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor stations According to officials from the NCRTC, the complete corridor will span 82.15 kilometers, linking Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 16 stations along the route. “The entire 82.15 km long corridor with 16 stations, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be commissioned soon," officials said.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor speed NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats stated, “Namo Bharat trains, with a maximum operational speed of 160 kilometres per hour, offer a fast, comfortable and reliable option for longer-distance commuters. Unlike conventional railway or metro services, passengers do not require seat reservations and benefit from fewer stops and quicker travel.”

He added, “This corridor is designed not just for mobility but to foster balanced regional development and reduce carbon emissions by promoting public transport.”

NCRTC, a joint venture between the Government of India (owning 50 percent) and the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan (each owning 12.5 percent), is developing the nation’s first Regional Rapid Transit System.

“Designed in Hyderabad and manufactured at an Alstom factory located in Gujarat's Savli, the aerodynamic rolling stock, with their sleek and modern design, are compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Automatic Train Operations (ATO),” officials said.