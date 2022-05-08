Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The fastest trainset in country built under 'Make in India'. See photos2 min read . 07:21 AM IST
- Delhi-Meerut RRTS: NCRTC will begin trial runs on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor shortly
The first trainset of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at the manufacturing factory located in Gujarat's Savli on Saturday.
Designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), these trains are 100% indigenous, in line with the government’s Make in India programme and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s ambition. The propulsion systems and electricals are manufactured at the company’s factory in Maneja (Gujarat). The Savli site produces bogies, car bodies and undertakes train testing.
Some of the safety and passenger comfort features on these fully air conditioned trains include ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seating, wide gangways for comfortable standing space, overhead luggage racks, CCTV cameras, fire and smoke detector, intercom, fire extinguisher, exterior camera, door status indicators, grab handles, Wi-Fi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations, dynamic route display maps, auto controlled ambient lighting system, large windows for panoramic view and ergonomically designed areas to support disabled people and for medical emergencies.
As per the contract, Alstom will deliver 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intracity mass transit trainsets of three cars each. In accordance with India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and the Make-in-India guidelines, these RRTS trains are 100% indigenously manufactured, with over 80% localisation and are being manufactured in Alstom’s factory in Savli (Gujarat). This facility will produce the bogies, car bodies and undertake train testing. The propulsion systems and electricals are being manufactured at the company’s factory in Maneja (Gujarat).
The first look of the train for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was unveiled in September 2020. Inspired by Delhi’s iconic monument, The Lotus Temple, the fresh, modern and advanced look of the new trains resonate a unique amalgamation of sustainability and India’s rich heritage. These energy efficient semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains will incorporate latest tech features to provide a superior passenger experience, to all commuters, including the specially-abled.
These trains have been developed with the vision to transform the future of regional commute for passengers in India. The RRTS corridors will operate the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. Right ergonomics, safety, low life cycle costs and high recyclability also contribute towards making these trains an attractive sustainable choice to promote public transport thereby reducing traffic congestion and air pollution significantly.
Alstom’s scope of work also includes designing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Signalling & Train Control, Supervision, Platform Screen Doors and Telecommunication Systems for this 82.15 kms corridor. This line will be the first in India to adopt the European Train Control System (ETCS) hybrid Level 2 signalling system, which is the core signalling and train control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).
