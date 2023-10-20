Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor today i.e. 20 October. The train will be available for passenger operations from 21 October. Of the 82.15 km RRTS train, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be inaugurated for public use. The entire 82.15 km RRTS corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.

Earlier yesterday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced trains of the RRTS will be known as 'Namo Bharat.' Earlier in April, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is implementing India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service project had named RRTS trains as 'RAPIDX'

Taking to X, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote:

“The priority corridor of RRTS project related to the aspirations of crores of people is ready to get on track. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation on October 20. The Regional Rapid Transit System of the country will be known as ‘Namo Bharat.’"

Delhi-Meerut RRTS route:

The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Fare:

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the ticket fare which will be initially charged for the priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai depot is ₹50 for Standard Class while for the Premium class the ticket on this route will cost ₹100.

View Full Image Delhi-Meerut RRTS Fare

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Timings:

An official source told news agency PTI that RAPIDX trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. "Initially, trains will be available every 15 minutes, though the frequency can be increased on a requirement basis in the future," an official source as quoted by PTI.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Features:

-The trains are equipped with hi-tech features and a number of passenger amenities.

-Every train will have six coaches, including a premium coach. One coach in every train is reserved for women which is located next to the premium coach. Seats in coaches are serially numbered.

-Moreover, there are also reserved seats for women, specially-abled, and senior citizens in other coaches, officials told PTI.

-Speaking of the Premium coaches, seat in these coaches will have with a different colour code, a provision for installing a vending machine in future, besides a host of additional commuter-centric features like reclining seats, coat hooks, magazine holders and footrests, they said.

-The train will also facilitate the movement of patients as one general coach in each train will have the space to accommodate a medical stretcher and a wheelchair.

-In terms of safety, CCTV cameras, an emergency door-opening mechanism and a button to communicate are included in the trains.

-Moreover, for enhanced safety, every RRTS station is equipped with platform screen doors (PSDs) which are integrated with RRTS train doors and the signalling system.

-As per the official, a push-button facility on the doors of the trains will allow passengers to board and get off the train when it halts at a station, this step has been taken as a measure to "save energy", they added. The push-button only gets activated after a train comes to a halt at a station.

-Initially, the door operation in coaches will be done automatically, and train attendants and ground staff will assist passengers till they fully get used to this new system, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!