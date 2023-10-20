Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor to be launched today by PM Modi; Check route, timings, features and other details here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor today i.e. 20 October. The train will be available for passenger operations from 21 October. Of the 82.15 km RRTS train, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be inaugurated for public use. The entire 82.15 km RRTS corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.