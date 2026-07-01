Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 7 killed, over 15 injured as bus rams into truck, catches fire in Rajasthan’s Dausa

At least seven people have been killed, and 15 others have been injured after a passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday.

According to the police, the bus lost control after hitting the trailer and fell into a gorge, after which a fire broke out in the rear portion of the vehicle.

5 killed on the spot Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit told PTI that five victims were charred to death in the blaze, while two others succumbed to severe head injuries.

"The bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway," he said.

Passengers were asleep The bus was operated by Hans Travels of Indore, according to the police.

Most of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses told ANI that the impact of the collision was so severe that passengers sleeping on the upper berths were thrown down, leaving several of them seriously injured.

"Most passengers were in deep sleep when the accident took place, leaving them with little time to react," Anita Soni, who was travelling on the bus, told ANI.

Injured undergoing treatment: Officials Some passengers managed to escape on their own before the fire spread, officials said.

While the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, several critically injured passengers have been referred to higher medical centres for advanced care, ANI reported.

The injured were rescued and shifted to the Dausa District Hospital for treatment, the SP said.