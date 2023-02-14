Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first stage of its longest expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway a route linking New Delhi and Mumbai.Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 246-kilometer first stage Sunday, linking the capital with the tourist city of Jaipur in Rajasthan. Opening of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

Toll price on Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of Expressway

Till Khalilpur which is about 20 km from the starting point,one has to pay a toll tax of ₹90 while travelling in a light vehicle and ₹145 for light commercial vehicle. If One travels to Barkapara one has to pay ₹500 while travelling in a light vehicle and RS 805 for light commercial vehicle. Apart from Khalilpur and Barkapara, there will be toll gates at Samsabad, Shital, Pinan, Dungarpur as well. The highest toll one has to pay is ₹3215 for the vehicles having seven axels till Barkapara from the entry point.

Vehicles entering from Sohna will have to pay this toll on alighting at Khalilpur Loop located in the Western Peripheral.

NHAI officials say that the toll is determined by looking at the distance as well as the structure in road construction. The part in which the construction of bridges, railway over bridges or other types of bridges is more, there the cost is more. According to report by HT Auto, the maximum speed limit will be 120 kmph for light vehicles such as cars, with lower speed limits for heavy vehicles such as trucks, buses.