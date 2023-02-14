Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Check toll tax rates, speed limit, other details

Toll price on Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of Expressway

Till Khalilpur which is about 20 km from the starting point,one has to pay a toll tax of ₹90 while travelling in a light vehicle and ₹145 for light commercial vehicle. If One travels to Barkapara one has to pay ₹500 while travelling in a light vehicle and RS 805 for light commercial vehicle. Apart from Khalilpur and Barkapara, there will be toll gates at Samsabad, Shital, Pinan, Dungarpur as well. The highest toll one has to pay is ₹3215 for the vehicles having seven axels till Barkapara from the entry point.