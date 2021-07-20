In a series of tweets, Gadkari further said India also created a world record by constructing a 2.5 km four-lane concrete road in just 24 hours, and 26-km single-lane bitumen road in just 21 hours.
National Highways Construction has seen sharp rise during the covid restriction period. In 2020-21 Highway construction has paced to 36.5 KM/day. This is the highest ever construction speed of National Highways. #PragatiKaHighway
He said special efforts have been made to sustain this speed of construction, which includes support to contractors, relaxation in contract provisions, direct payment to sub-contractors and food and medical facilities to on-site workers.
To ensure quality control in these projects, construction is being carried out as per highest Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) specifications.
