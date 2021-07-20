All efforts are being made to complete the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project expeditiously, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Out of the total length of the project, Gadkari told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Monday that 350 km has already been constructed. And, works for construction of 825 km is in progress.

He said bids for remaining 163 kms length have been received and these balance works are likely to be awarded in the current financial year.

The target date for completion of the complete corridor of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is January 2023.

"In ongoing packages, there are certain slippages on account of the ongoing COVID pandemic. All efforts are being made to complete the project expeditiously," Gadkari noted.

Replying to a separate question, he said at present, implementation of 7 expressways having length of 2,507 km has been taken up.

On Tuesday, the road and transport minister tweeted, the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is taking place at a record speed

In a series of tweets, Gadkari further said India also created a world record by constructing a 2.5 km four-lane concrete road in just 24 hours, and 26-km single-lane bitumen road in just 21 hours.

National Highways Construction has seen sharp rise during the covid restriction period.

He said special efforts have been made to sustain this speed of construction, which includes support to contractors, relaxation in contract provisions, direct payment to sub-contractors and food and medical facilities to on-site workers.

To ensure quality control in these projects, construction is being carried out as per highest Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) specifications.

He also said a quality control zone has been set up to update policy guidelines as well as examine and issue directions for system improvement on quality.

In another tweet, sharing more pictures, Gadkari said, ee are dedicating 3.75 KM long Deesa Elevated corridor to the people of Banaskantha, Gujarat.

A part of East-West corridor, the road will divide city and highway traffic, ending frequent traffic jams.

(With inputs from agencies)

