Nitin Gadkari shares good news on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, from Delhi to JNPT, will be completed this year, said Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari as quoted by the ministry in an official statement on Monday evening.
Gadkari said that his plan is to connect Nariman Point to Delhi making it a 12-hour journey. He also mentioned the achievements of the Road and Transport Ministry.
"I was pained to know that around one crore people in the country were driving cycle-rickshaw. Today, 80 lakh people among them are driving E-rickshaws. 400 start-ups in the country are making electric scooters, e-rickshaws, etc," the minister said.
He made these remarks while inaugurating an Organic Garden at R.D. and S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College in Mumbai. R.D. & S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College also released a book on 'Environment Sustainability Initiatives by R. D. National College' during the occasion yesterday, according to the ministry.
All you need to know about Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Being developed at a cost of 98,000 crores, the 1380 km long Delhi Mumbai expressway will be the longest expressway in India. It will enhance connectivity between National Capital, Delhi and Financial Capital, Mumbai. The expressway will connect urban centers of Delhi through Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.
In addition, the expressway which passes through the six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions.
Delhi Mumbai Expressway, envisaged under the vision of Prime Minister’s ‘New India’, was kick started in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on 9th March 2019. Out of the 1,380 kms, contracts for more than 1,200 kms have already been awarded and is under progress.
