Nitin Gadkari shares good news on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

All you need to know about Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Being developed at a cost of 98,000 crores, the 1380 km long Delhi Mumbai expressway will be the longest expressway in India. It will enhance connectivity between National Capital, Delhi and Financial Capital, Mumbai. The expressway will connect urban centers of Delhi through Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.