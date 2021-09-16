Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today conducted an aerial survey of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway . The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) will cover the States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Union Road & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari conducts aerial survey of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. He had inspected the express highway, this morning in Sohna, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/9aI9Mj687g — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

The 8-lane expressway is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. According to a recent official statement, the 1,380-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in India.

Earlier in the day, he inspected the express highway in Haryana's Sohna. State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh were also present at the event.

Addressing media in Sohna, Gadkari said, "Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in two years, to reduce the distance from 727 to 572 kilometres, you will reach Katra from Delhi in six hours. We are also working on new roads from Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Haridwar, to take you there in two hours."

The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

The expressway will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions.

