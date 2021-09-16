The 8-lane expressway is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. According to a recent official statement, the 1,380-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in India.