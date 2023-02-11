Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Now travel to Jaipur from Delhi in just 3 hours. Key points
- Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with length of 1,386 km which will also reduce the travelling distance and time
The first stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said.
