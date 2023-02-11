The first stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said.

The 246 km Delhi - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore. Passing of this section will also reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.

Key features

8-lane access-controlled Greenfield Expressway

Scope for future expansion upto 12-lane Expressway

Alignment optimized to reduce travel time to 12 hours from 24 hours

15,000-hectare land acquired along five states

94 way side amenities to improve commuter experience

40+ major interchanges to provide connectivity to Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, Surat

3-meter wide dedicated corrirdor for laying utility lines including Optical Fibre Cables, Pipelines and Solar Power Generation.

Rain water harvesting in 500-meter interval at over 2000+ water recharge points

State-of-the-art automated traffic management system

Provide connectivity to 93 NMP nodes, 8 MMLPs, Greenfield airports(Jewar and Navi Mumbai) and ports(JNPT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than ₹5,940 crore. This includes 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2,000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about ₹3,775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore.