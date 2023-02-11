Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than ₹5,940 crore. This includes 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2,000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about ₹3,775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore.

