Delhi-Mumbai Expressway photos go viral; Netizens heap praise on Nitin Gadkari
- The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed fully by March 2023.
- The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is getting praised on social media for his work on improving India's road network. Gadkari has shared a few photos of the engineering marvel- the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Twitter. Touted to be India's longest expressway, Gadkari wrote that the 1,386 km-long expressway will enhance the connectivity between "India’s National Capital Delhi and the Financial Capital Mumbai".
