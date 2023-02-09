Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is getting praised on social media for his work on improving India's road network. Gadkari has shared a few photos of the engineering marvel- the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Twitter. Touted to be India's longest expressway, Gadkari wrote that the 1,386 km-long expressway will enhance the connectivity between "India’s National Capital Delhi and the Financial Capital Mumbai".

Further, Nitin Gadkari informed that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway would be the "world's fastest-developed expressway" and will provide connectivity to 93 National Master Plan, eight Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), Greenfield Airports (Jewar and Navi Mumbai) and Ports (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust).

Gadkari stated that an 8-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway would be built with alignment optimization to reduce travel time to 12 hours from 24 hours.

"With a 180 km distance reduction (1424 km to 1242 km), it has scope for future expansion to the 12-lane expressway," Gadkari added.

Under the "PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP)", the transport ministry is aiming to improve multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connectivity across the country.

Here are some latest pictures of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway:

Following Gadkari's tweet, several social media users lauded the ministry for shaping India's road infrastructure.

One user wrote, "Sir you are doing wonders. The best part is you don't do politics while connecting the nation by roads. Many highways are passing through different states where we have different political parties. Waiting for the day to "fly by road" to Mumbai. It will be a great journey".

Another user wrote, "Indian road infra has really grown and continues to grow. I recently traveled from Nashik to Nagur on the Samrudhhi expressway and was in awe all the way. This is what the world’s 5th biggest economy should look and feel like. Thank you Nitin Gadkari".

A Twitter user said, "Our most efficient and silent delivery leader. India has changed 360 degrees. Surprised Modi ji has never praised him in any of his speeches".

One internet user wrote, " Progress with a pic".

"Yes, road connectivity is an integral part of the development of the nation. I salute to Nitin Gadkari for his dedication toward nation development," a Twitter user commented on Gadkari's post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on 12 February. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to about two hours.

The Sohna (Haryana)-Dausa (Rajasthan) stretch is the first leg of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

As per media reports, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed fully by March 2023.

The eight-lane expressway, expandable to 12 lanes, will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.