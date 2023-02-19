Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: These vehicles are not allowed to ply India's longest expressway. Details here
- Those going from Delhi to Jaipur will have two alternative routes. Drivers will be able to reach Dausa in Rajasthan from Alipur in Sohna via Rajeev Chowk using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Motorcycles, scooters , three-wheelers and tractors will not be allowed to ply on the newly opened strecth of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is opened to commuters for travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the section, which is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.
