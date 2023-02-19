Motorcycles, scooters , three-wheelers and tractors will not be allowed to ply on the newly opened strecth of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is opened to commuters for travel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the section, which is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

"The expressway will be opened for the common people from Wednesday. The first toll plaza has been made near Nuh, where the car FASTag will be scanned... Basic facilities will be made available on the expressway soon," Mudit Garg, Project Director of NHAI, said on Tuesday.

Those going from Delhi to Jaipur will have two alternative routes. Drivers will be able to reach Dausa in Rajasthan from Alipur in Sohna via Rajeev Chowk using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, he said.

The expressway was kick started in 2018, with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. It is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km

In a gazette notification NHAI has said the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain category of slow-moving vehicles. "The movement of high speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow moving vehicles e.g. two wheelers, three wheelers and other slow moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects," it said. The expressway was develped as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limit with a speed distance of vehicles varying between 80km/hour to 120 km/hour.

The notification also said that there have been and are alternative routes and roads available to the public for linking the places/accessing various destination points before the development of this expressway.