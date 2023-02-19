In a gazette notification NHAI has said the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain category of slow-moving vehicles. "The movement of high speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow moving vehicles e.g. two wheelers, three wheelers and other slow moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects," it said. The expressway was develped as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limit with a speed distance of vehicles varying between 80km/hour to 120 km/hour.